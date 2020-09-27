California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,342 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of LGI Homes worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $924,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,347 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $161,747.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,825 shares in the company, valued at $63,381,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,625 shares of company stock worth $7,948,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGIH opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $123.94.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.