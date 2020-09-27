California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 58,680 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) by 527.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,680 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $25,426,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 60.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $6,589,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $6,532,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,094,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after acquiring an additional 111,005 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $114,111.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,911.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $2,846,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,178.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,480 shares of company stock worth $9,999,938 over the last three months.

NYSE VIR opened at $35.91 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

