California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 60,025 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Switch worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.22 and a beta of 0.59. Switch Inc has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $542,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,733,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,330,814.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,965,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,600 shares of company stock worth $9,539,596 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

