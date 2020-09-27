California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,122 Shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Allakos worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 320,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,539,000 after acquiring an additional 174,383 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,522,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,694,000 after acquiring an additional 135,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $80.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. Allakos Inc has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

