California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,377,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $75,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $209,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,942 shares of company stock worth $10,357,726 in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.48 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $100.06.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.