California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 70.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 58.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Chart Industries stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $77.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

