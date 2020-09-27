California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Rambus worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $257,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,884 shares of company stock worth $319,680. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

