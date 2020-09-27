California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Sanmina worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 33.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 22.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $25.79 on Friday. Sanmina Corp has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $99,264.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,518 shares in the company, valued at $25,433,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.