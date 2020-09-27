California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 44,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Compass Point upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

