California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,440 Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Covetrus worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,688,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Covetrus Inc has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.72.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVET. BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

