California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,390 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 178,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 333,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.86.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

