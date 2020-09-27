California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,020 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,020 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Olin worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Olin by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 203,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

