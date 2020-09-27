California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,234 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after buying an additional 264,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,084,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,263,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 213,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 105,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,110. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $60.02 on Friday. Appian Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

