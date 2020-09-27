California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,221 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of World Fuel Services worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INT. ValuEngine cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

INT opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

