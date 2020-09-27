California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 408 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

JJSF opened at $128.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.39. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

JJSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

