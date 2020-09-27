California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 856 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Progress Software worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

