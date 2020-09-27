California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,872 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,192 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $19,886,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $19,075,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $9,923,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 995,454 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

