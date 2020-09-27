Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.07 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.