Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,104.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $113,987.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,819.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,793 shares of company stock worth $2,793,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $28.07 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.