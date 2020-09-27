Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,341 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 537.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 211,492 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 154.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,092 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

