Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $35.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

