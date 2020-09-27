Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $23,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $15,653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 62,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

