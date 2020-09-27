Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Stake in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FRP by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FRP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FRP by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in FRP by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised FRP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO John D. Baker II purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $150,183.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Baker III purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.61 per share, for a total transaction of $138,074.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $291,579.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,050 shares of company stock valued at $43,079. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

FRP stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. FRP Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 43.85%.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

