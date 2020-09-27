Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 223 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $3,562,177.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,046 shares of company stock valued at $23,182,822. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

