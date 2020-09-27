Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Synaptics by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Synaptics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SYNA stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $436,405.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

