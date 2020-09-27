Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microvision during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microvision by 22.7% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microvision during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Microvision by 141.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microvision during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MVIS shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Microvision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

MVIS opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Microvision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

