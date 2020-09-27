Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 35.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 418,328 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $9,068,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 37.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $717,698,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $47.84 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

