Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Timken by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Timken by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after buying an additional 46,839 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. Timken Co has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $378,193.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,084.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 7,959 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $425,090.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,172.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102 over the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

