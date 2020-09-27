Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 644 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC opened at $51.03 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

