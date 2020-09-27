Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 749 Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,165,000 after buying an additional 1,387,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after acquiring an additional 799,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 36,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $73.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,876.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,397,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.