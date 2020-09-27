Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $30,000 in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

AT opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. Atlantic Power Corp has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

