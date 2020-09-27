Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $34,000 in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCOM. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Points International in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Points International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Points International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 72.5% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 620,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCOM. ValuEngine downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.27 million, a P/E ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Points International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $19.06.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. Points International had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Points International Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

