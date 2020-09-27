Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $36,000 in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCCH. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of HL Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,458,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of HL Acquisition by 20.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 637,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 106,501 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in HL Acquisition by 68.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in HL Acquisition by 17.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 274,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in HL Acquisition by 16.3% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Get HL Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HCCH stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HL Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

HL Acquisition Company Profile

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH).

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.