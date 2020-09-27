Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $36,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 403,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

