Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $38,000 in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,280 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 116.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,453,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 783,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 57.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 63,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 29,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

