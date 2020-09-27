Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $38,000 in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,687,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 80.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 56.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,643,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 53,705,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

