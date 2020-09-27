Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $39,000 in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 512 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,901,000 after buying an additional 427,798 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Autohome by 14.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,152,000 after purchasing an additional 683,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autohome by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Autohome by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 331,918 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Autohome by 22.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,379,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,983,000 after purchasing an additional 252,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

ATHM opened at $90.16 on Friday. Autohome Inc has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $97.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.69. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

