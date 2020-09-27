Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $40,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,937,000 after purchasing an additional 483,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,133 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 401,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 158,296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 108,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21,746.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 101,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.577 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.