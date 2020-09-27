Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $35,000 Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 51.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 132,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,582.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,933 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 36.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.0929 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

