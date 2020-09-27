Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $35,000 Investment in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.55. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

