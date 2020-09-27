Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $39,000 Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEGA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $35,094,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 26.4% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,588,000 after purchasing an additional 324,979 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,101.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 229,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 149.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 113.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 181,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEGA. ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.12 and a beta of 1.26. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 280 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

