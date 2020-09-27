Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 482 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. BidaskClub cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair cut AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $55.04 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.00.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $90,572.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,940.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 9,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $591,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,736.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,918 shares of company stock valued at $10,751,443. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

