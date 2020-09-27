Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 362,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 250,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,244,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 39,462 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,645.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 32,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.47 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.