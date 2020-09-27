Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

