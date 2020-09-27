Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 282,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 107.88%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRP. ValuEngine downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Natural Resource Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

