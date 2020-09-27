Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $58,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,859.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $159,965.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514 in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $870.89 million, a P/E ratio of 328.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

