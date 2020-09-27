Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 78.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,962,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 862,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,871,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,192,000 after purchasing an additional 740,189 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 345,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 107,352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $22.21 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $37.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40.

