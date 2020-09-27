Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Shares in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MSG Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29. MSG Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

