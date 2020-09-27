Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 328.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Zendesk by 208.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after acquiring an additional 208,399 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 24.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $44,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $41,546.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $432,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,393.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,637 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,658 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $99.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

