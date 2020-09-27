Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $30,000 Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 204,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,630.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

